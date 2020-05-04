Dallas County Reports Three More Deaths, 237 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 237 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 4,370. Three additional deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the county since the pandemic began to 114.

Officials say the latest deaths include an Irving man in his 60s and two Dallas men in their 80s, all of whom had been hospitalized.

“Today’s numbers continue an upward trend of positive cases. Dallas County will supplement its #SaferAtHome order today to make the Governor’s recommendations for reopened services requirements in Dallas County. The local public health community is advising to limit unnecessary visits to stores or group settings and to wear your face covering when you go. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve,” said County Judge Clay Jenkins.

About 65% of hospitalized patients have been under 65 years of age and 50% do not have an underlying condition, officials say. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 79% of hospitalized patients who reported employment have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders, and other essential functions.

Of the 114 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.