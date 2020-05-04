Monday, May 4, 2020

Habitat for Humanity to Host Virtual Event Featuring Kellie Rasberry

On Tuesday, May 5, at 11 a.m., Dallas Habitat for Humanity will host a virtual event benefitting families in need of mortgage relief who are experiencing job loss due to COVID-19.

The ‘Home Sweet Home’ live event will feature special guest, Kellie Rasberry, host of the nationally syndicated Kidd Kraddick radio show on 106.1 Kiss FM. Rasberry will give an inside glimpse into her home and talk about what home sweet home means to her.

Guests can purchase a virtual table and invite friends to join. They will also have the chance to win a meet and greet with Rasberry this fall.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.

Dalia Faheid

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

