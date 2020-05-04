Monday, May 4, 2020

Park Cities Crime Reports April 27-30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: GRAND THEFT AUTO

Crooks took a Mercedes GLX SUV from a home in the 3500 block of Drexel Drive overnight before 4:33 a.m. April 29, led officers on a pursuit in the SUV, and wrecked it before fleeing.

HIGHLAND PARK

27 Monday

A thief snagged a MacBook Pro that was plugged in at a home in the 3900 block of Normandy Avenue between 3 and 9 p.m. 

Arrested at 11:10 p.m.: a 28-year-old man for a warrant at the intersection of Harvard Avenue and Auburndale Avenue.

28 Tuesday

A thief took five Louis Vuitton bags, a pair of Louis Vuitton heels, a Judith Leiber jewel butterfly purse, and a textile fabric from Mexico from a home in the 3600 block of Euclid Avenue. The incident was reported at 11:11 a.m.

A crook wrote two fraudulent checks, one for $1,273.29 and another for $10,283.76, from a bank account belonging to a man in the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue. The incident was reported at 1:40 p.m. 

Arrested at 9:39 p.m.: a 42-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK 

29 Wednesday

A crook used the personal information of a woman in the 3500 block of Villanova Drive without her consent. The incident was reported April 29.

30 Thursday

A thief broke into a GMC Yukon in the 4400 block of Hanover Street overnight before 12:45 p.m and took the third-row seat.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 3400 block of Daniel Avenue around 11 p.m.

