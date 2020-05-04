Monday, May 4, 2020

Children served by the Ashford Rise School of Dallas. Courtesy photo
Rise Live! Livestream Concert Benefits Ashford Rise School of Dallas

Musicians are coming together for an online livestream concert supporting the Ashford Rise School of Dallas.

The Ashford Rise School of Dallas is a nonprofit serving children with and without special needs. The concert, presented by the Touchdown Club of Dallas, will feature Robert Earl Keen, Jack Ingram, Pat Green, Gary P. Nunn, Kevin Fowler, and Five Islands. The concert will be streamed from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 4 at RiseLiveConcert.org.

The Touchdown Club of Dallas was established in 1998 to benefit the Ashford Rise School of Dallas through financial, volunteer and advisory support.

The Rise School of Dallas began operation at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in April 1998 as a nonprofit organization, according to the school’s website. The Rise School of Dallas joined the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas in 2016 making its new home in the Moody Family YMCA, and in 2017 received a capital campaign donation from Ashford Incorporated becoming the Ashford Rise School of Dallas, according to the website.

