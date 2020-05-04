Zoom Into May with Improv & Shakespeare

Ardent readers might look forward to a virtual class on Shakespeare’s language, poetry, and wit taught by award-winning actress, director, and performer Diana Sheehan. Students will learn to perform Shakespearean monologues, sonnets, and songs on Monday, May 4, 11, and 18 from 3 to 4 p.m. Class cost is $75.

Young jokesters might be interested in the virtual improv and comedy class taught by professional comedian and improv artist Jeff Swearingen. It will take place on Thursday, May 7, 14, and 21 from 3 to 4 p.m. Class cost is $50.

Looking for activities to keep kids engaged when school’s out? Dallas Children’s Theater is offering three-week virtual classes starting this May for 7-12th graders, teaching comedy and Shakespeare.

Dalia Faheid

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing.