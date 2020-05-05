County Reports Seven More Deaths, 253 New COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 253 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 4,623. Seven additional deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 121.

The latest deaths include 5 men and 2 women from 40 to 70 years old. Three were from Dallas, two were from Irving, one was from Richardson, and one was from Mesquite. Two were residents of long-term care facilities, and four were hospitalized.

“Today, we have a new record high number of cases as we have every day this week. We’ve also had seven more deaths. It’s so important that we all continue to follow science and avoid unnecessary groups, maintain six feet distance and wear your face coverings on public transportation and at businesses,” said County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Twenty-five hospitals reported to the city of Dallas Sunday that 3,288 (58%) of 5,711 beds were occupied by patients, along with 524 (63%) of 827 ICU beds. Hospitals reported that 316 (33%) of 944 ventilators were in use.

About 79% of employed hospitalized patients have been critical infrastructure workers with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders, and other essential functions.

Of patients requiring hospitalization, 65% have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 36% of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

According to the latest location data provided by the county, the largest case count (155 to 192) was found at zip codes 75227, 75202, 75207, 75211, and 75061, followed by zip codes 75216, 75217, 75228, and 75040, who had 116 to 154 cases each.