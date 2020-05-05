Crow Museum Launches ’31 Days of Asia’

In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will offer 31 Days of Asia in May virtually spotlighting a multitude of Asian art, cultural programming, and Asian-focused experiences online at the museum’s website, and the museum’s social channels.

Highlights include 31 works of art and objects from the Crow Museum’s permanent collection featured on Instagram; 31 Asian and Asian-American artists highlighted on crowmuseum.org; a variety of easy and family-fun art-making projects, and 31 stress-reducing mindfulness opportunities led by Crow Museum Senior Director Amy Hofland on Facebook. Also, 31 popular (and undiscovered) Asian restaurants, offering delivery and/or take out, will be featured on the website.

In addition, a variety of programs will be live-streamed on Facebook including Crow Unscripted led by Hofland with an array of special guests on Wednesdays at noon; Book Club and Movie Club discussions of works created by prominent Asian and Asian-American authors and filmmakers; and cooking classes featuring Asian-inspired cuisine.

And just in time for Mother’s Day and graduations, The Lotus Shop will offer 31 items for sale online, including one-of-a-kind jewelry, housewares, and framed art.

Learn more at crowmuseum.org and follow the Crow Museum of Asian Art on Facebook and Instagram.