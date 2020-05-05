Need a Mother’s Day Gift? Here are Ideas for Every Type of Mom

Finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift is always a challenging feat, but celebrating at home this year might make it even more difficult to make her feel special. If you need a little help, here are some gift ideas that are sure to put a smile on your mom’s face while still social distancing.

Help Her Give Back

For a mom who wants to help others, get her a Southern Tide hat or t-shirt from their Healthcare Heroes Collection, with 100% of profits going to frontline healthcare workers.

Give Her the Gift of Relaxation

Make lounging at home cozier with the Pupillow Velvet Lounge by sustainable furniture brand Fat Boy. It comes in six colors so you can get it in her favorite. Get your mom excited for days in the sun with the Miasun Sun Shade. It’s an ultra-compact portable beach tent that comes in an array of patterns.

Make it Personalized

Get her a gift she can wear daily with a personal touch. Leatherology bags are available in varying sizes and strap pairings depending on what she prefers. You can personalize the bag further with debossed or hand-painted monogramming, available in different text color, size, and font choices. Send Her At-Home Spa Treatments

Moms can get their glow on at home with the the world’s first luxury CBD self-tanner by Opalens Beauty, designed to provide skincare benefits with clean ingredients. Bring the Dining Experience to Her

Bring world-famous Texas cuisine straight to her doorstep with Perini Ranch Steakhouse. Bring the bar to her with six different flavors of On the Rocks premium cocktails. Moms who want to try something new might enjoy Kastra Elion Vodka, the world's first premium sipping vodka made from olives, artisan-crafted in Greece. For mom's inner mixologist, try Casa Dragones Blanco. For the mom who's more of a sipper, try Casa Dragones Joven. You can personalize it with hand-scripted calligraphy of her name and a special message. Or, get the limited-edition gift set for an extra touch. The hand-engraved, hand-labeled crystal packaging comes in their signature blue box, making it a unique, memorable gift. They also home-deliver.