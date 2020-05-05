Sheltered Diaries: The Best Help You Can Give From Your Couch

“I miss Home Goods so much,” proclaimed radio personality Kellie Rasberry during a Tuesday morning virtual party.

The host of the nationally syndicated Kidd Kraddick show took part in the Home Sweet Home party, which benefitted Dallas Habitat for Humanity, as part of North Texas Giving Tuesday, which was specifically designed to help charities and nonprofits struggling to raise funds during the pandemic.

In Habitat’s case, it was to raise funds to help homeowners struggling to pay their mortgages due to job loss and other issues related to COVID-19. Guests purchased a ticket for $75, and some were able to purchase a virtual table and invite friends to join. Rasberry gave everyone a glimpse into her home and chatted about her job, her home life, and more.

Although she acknowledged that a lot of being quarantined was hard – and even harder for many in the area – she did hope that a few things stuck around once it was safe to be out and about again.

“I hope we keep the importance of the family unit,” she said, adding that she felt like those connections were becoming more important to people as they found themselves having to physically distance themselves from friends and loved ones. “I think we have taken so much for granted.”

In between chatting, participants were eligible for door prizes, and one would also win a special meet and greet with Rasberry later this Fall.

Giving Tuesday will go until midnight tonight – and some of your favorite charities may have donors who have offered to match donations, so do check their social media pages to potentially double your donations. Some of the organizations we’ve talked about before are asking for assistance today, including the Momentous Institute, Dallas Education Foundation, and more. And then there’s this pledge: In honor of #TeacherAppreciationWeek and to celebrate the incredible work of educators, all donations to projects on @DonorsChoose will be DOUBLED today thanks to @sonicdrivein! You can support Dallas ISD teachers at https://t.co/IvV9IhSWEr! — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) May 5, 2020 Where are your North Texas Gives Tuesday pledges going? Let us know (and link us) in the comments.