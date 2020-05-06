Dallas County Reports Two Additional Deaths, 246 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 246 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 4,869. Two deaths were also reported, bringing the total deaths in the county to 123.

Officials say the latest deaths were a woman in her 80’s who had been a resident of a Garland long-term care facility and a man in his 80’s who had been a resident of a Dallas long-term care facility and was in hospice care.

“Today is our second highest number of positive cases eclipsed only by yesterday. We also reported two deaths, both residents of long-term care facilities,”said County Judge Clay Jenkins “The Public Health Committee and doctors have advised to keep in mind the following four things when making decisions on activities: First, avoid unnecessary crowds. Second, maintain 6 feet of distancing when around people outside your family unit. Third, wear cloth face coverings on public transportation and when visiting businesses. And fourth, practice hand washing and good hygiene. Most of the questions you’ll have about activities outside the family home can be answered by referring to these four tenets.”

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders, and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, 65% have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 123 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.