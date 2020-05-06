Thursday, May 7, 2020

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 27 – May 3

William Taylor

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SORRY! IT’S A YAWNER
Officers responded at 8:30 a.m. April 28 to a report of a motor vehicle burglary in progress at Flatt’s Shell station at Preston Road and LBJ Freeway, where they found someone sleeping.

28 Tuesday
Stolen before 3:13 p.m.: a vehicle at Spun Creative Group in the 6600 block of Desco Drive.

Before 6:55 p.m., a motorist damaged property at apartments in the 8100 block of Lemmon Avenue.

29 Wednesday
Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft from a home in the 4300 block of Harvest Hill Road.

Before 4:44 p.m., a thief stole a Marlin Landscape vehicle at a home in the 4500 block of Harrys Lane.

At 9:31 p.m., police hadn’t determined what object a vandal used to damage a window at a home in the 4600 block of Willow Lane.

30 Thursday
Before 1:44 a.m., a vandal smashed the glass door of the 7-Eleven store at Preston Forest Square.

Police did not provide the reporting time for vandalism at apartments in the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane and a theft at a home in the 4100 block of Crossing Lane.

The Wrightway Moving Company complained at 9:23 p.m. of getting way wrong treatment from a client that did not pay for agreed to and rendered services in the 4200 block of LBJ Freeway.

1 Friday
Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft from a Wylie man at the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane.

Burglarized before 9:38 a.m.: a 92-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 12600 block of Montfort Drive.

Before 12:51 p.m., a bully slapped a 61-year-old man working at the 7-Eleven at Preston Royal Village.

2 Saturday
Before 12:07 p.m., one or more burglars pried open a door to take the property of Greystar Development & Construction from a construction site at apartments in the 12000 block of Inwood Road.

Longhorn hating? Before 7:20 p.m., a motorist pointed a gun at a University of Texas student in the 6100 block of Northaven Road and demanded to know where the 20-year-old man went to school.

3 Sunday
Before 12:13 a.m., a prowler cut the cords on a car cover at a home in the 7500 block of Malabar Lane.

At 6:20 a.m., an unwelcome visitor to the 7-Eleven at Forest Lane and Central Expressway received a criminal trespassing warning.

Before 1:20 p.m., a thief took a vehicle from the parking lot of the Walgreens at Lemmon Avenue and Northwest Highway.

Before 8:38 p.m., a burglar took a firearm from a 73-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 7700 block of Verbena Court.

William Taylor

