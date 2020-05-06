We Can’t Go Party But We Can Still Give

Our best suits and dresses still hang there in the closets.

We could put them on, but then we’d be all dressed up with nowhere to go. COVID-19 has left Dallas’ spring social calendar 2020 so, so empty.

Pandemic precautions prompted cancelations and postponements but didn’t put an end to the needs such charity events strive to address.

In fact, in many cases, the needs only grow greater, those in the philanthropic world tell us.

So what’s to be done? We reached out to organizers and heard back from many about not only the status of the planned events but what generous residents can do to support the causes even without the galas.

As always, check peoplenewspapers.com/events for more information and updates.

See you when party season resumes.

Equest’s 2020 Gala, An Evening in Old Hollywood

Original Plan: April 25 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel

Status: Cancelled

Cause: Equest Therapeutic Horsemanship provides equine assisted learning, therapies and counseling to children, adults, and veterans with diverse needs.

How to Help: Give at equest.org/support.

Pot of Gold Luncheon and Silent Auction

Original Plan: April 17 at Omni Dallas Hotel

Status: Moved to a virtual format with keynote speaker Darren Woodson, a silent auction, and testimonials from Rainbow Days children. Check rainbowdays.org for details.

Cause: Rainbow Days uses support groups, camps, mentoring, and tangible items to help 9,000 at risk and homeless children and youth build coping skills and resilience to create positive futures.

How to Help: In addition to monetary support, visit the nonprofit’s website to find a list of in-kind donations sought.

Cherish the Children Luncheon

Original Plan: April 3 at the Omni Dallas Hotel

Status: Cancelled

Cause: Dallas CASA provides court appointed special advocates to represent child victims of abuse and neglect.

How to Help: Visit dallascasa.org to volunteer. Though child abuse reporting is down, experts believe child abuse is actually increasing.

More: The nonprofit also had to cancel the Dallas CASA Classic golf tournament scheduled for April 27.

Under the Moonlight

Original Plan: March 28 at Northwood Country Club

Status: Postponed to Aug. 27

Cause: Ronald McDonald House Dallas, which provides an affordable place to stay for families who come to the area seeking significant medical care for their children.

How to Help: Continue to support Ronald McDonald House Dallas with generous gifts.

AWARE Affair Celebrate The Moments Unmask the Myths Gala

Original Plan: April 3 at the Star Skyline Hangar at The Braniff Centre

Status: Canceled, but will hold a private online auction from May 15 to 22.

Cause: Fighting Alzheimer’s disease in North Texas by fundraising and awarding grants to partner agencies. Of 25 recent grant applications, 22 qualified.

How to Help: Visit AWAREdallas.org to donate and learn more.

The Auxiliary of Nexus 2020 Spring Luncheon

Original Plan: April 6 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel

Status: Cancelled

Cause: Supporting the women and teens of Nexus Recovery Center on their path to sobriety.

How to Help: Visit nexusrecovery.org to donate from the comfort of your home. Join the Auxiliary of Nexus and help meet client needs by having items shipped directly to Nexus using the agency’s Amazon Wish List.

House of DIFFA – Extravaganza

Original Plan: May 16 at the Omni Dallas Hotel

Status: Postponed

Cause: DIFFA/Dallas (Design Industry Foundation Fighting AIDS) supports North Texas AIDS Service Organizations, which help “men, women and children affected by HIV/AIDS in a community that is one of the largest impacted in the U.S.”

How to Help: Visit DIFFADallas.org and make donations.

Young Friends of the RMHD 2020 House Party

Original Plan: April 24 at Hickory Street Annex

Status: Cancelled, but there will be a virtual silent auction in May.

Cause: Ronald McDonald House Dallas, which provides an affordable place to stay for families who come to the area seeking significant medical care for their children.

How to Help: Plans for May’s virtual auction will be posted at facebook.com/rmhyoungfriends/.

Vance C. Miller, Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament

Original Plan: April 20 at The Clubs of Prestonwood Creek Course

Status: Postponed

Cause: Literacy Instruction for Texas (LIFT) and the Vance C. Miller Classical Guitar Scholarship in the Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University

How to Help: Contact Valorie Hubler at vhubler@henrysmiller.com or 972-419-4005 to support those causes.

Just Say YES 10th annual Celebration

Original Plan: April 7 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel

Status: Postponed to May 26.

Cause: Just Say YES, a nonprofit that helps youths overcome isolation through life-changing connections.

How to Help: Visit justsayyes.org/Celebration2020 to purchase a table sponsorship (80 percent are sold) or individual ticket. Email sconner@justsayyes.org about making a donation for the live and silent auctions.

Texas Women’s Foundation Leadership Forum and Awards Dinner

Original Plan: April 30 at Omni Dallas Hotel

Status: Postponed to Sept. 28 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel

Cause: Celebrating achievements of trailblazing women. This year’s Maura Women Helping Women Award recipients are Dana Blankenship, Tracey Doi, Beverly Hill, Kathleen M. LaValle, and Jennifer Stimpson. The Young Leader Award goes to Karla Guadalupe García.

How to Help: Donate in honor of an award recipient at txwf.co/donation-pages/LFAD-2020-honoree.

2020 Mad Hatter’s Tea, The Art of Chic

Original Plan: April 16 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Status: Canceled

Cause: The Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and A Woman’s Garden

How to Help: Visit WomensCouncilDallasArboretum.org.

Arts Performance Event Benefiting Vogel Alcove

Original Plan: May 2 at the Hotel Fairmont Dallas

Status: Canceled

Cause: Vogel Alcove’s early childhood education and parent opportunity center provides educational, developmental, and therapeutic services to children and families affected by homelessness.

How to Help: Visit vogelalcove.org to make donations, find volunteer opportunities, and learn what in-kind gifts are needed.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary 2020 Fashion Show & Luncheon

Original Plan: May 11 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

Status: Postponed to Sept. 15

Cause: The Salvation Army provides shelter and feeding—plus long-term needs like recovery support, utility assistance, job training, and more – to the most vulnerable in our community.

How to Help: Visit bidpal.net/sawadfw to support the luncheon or make other donations.

Touchdown Club of Dallas Rib and Appetizer Cook-off

Original Plan: March 28 at SMU

Status: Postponed, but participants held a preliminary competition online by cooking from their backyards.

Cause: The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, which operates at the Moody Family YMCA to provide early education services in an inclusive environment to children with and without disabilities ages 6 months to 6 years.

How to Help: Visit RiseDallas.org to make a donation and learn more about the school.

More: The club also had to postpone the Rise Cup Classic Golf Tournament, which would have been April 6 at the Golf Club of Dallas, and the Rise and Shine 5K originally planned for April 26 at Reverchon Park.

PCHPS Distinguished Speaker Luncheon, Historic Home Tour, and Classic and Antique Car Show

Original Plan: April 15, 18, and April 25

Status: Postponed until they can be safely rescheduled.

Cause: Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society works to preserve and promote the history, architecture, aesthetics and cultural traditions of the Park Cities

How to Help: Abide by all the sheltering and social distancing set forth, so we can return to normalcy as soon as possible.

