Dallas ISD to Hold Series of Bond Town Halls

With a bond election likely to be on the November ballot, Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa will host three virtual meetings this month to share proposal highlights and get input from parents and the community.

The district said that Chief Financial Officer Dwayne Thompson will also be presenting details on the 2020-2021 budget.

Registration for each of the meetings – which will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 7, 13, and 19 – is required. Anyone wishing to register can click here.

Once registered, participants will receive an invitation with a link to join the online meeting, and a call the day of the meeting inviting them to join. There will be an option to participate in Spanish as well.