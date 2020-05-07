Thursday, May 7, 2020

Holly Wallace Named W.T. White Principal

For incoming freshman at W.T. White High School, their new principal will look extremely familiar.

The school announced Thursday that current E.D. Walker Middle School principal Holly Wallace has been chosen as the new principal at the high school after Elena Bates announced her move to a new position within the district last month.

In addition to serving as the principal at Walker, she was also the principal at Herbert Marcus Elementary from 2015-2o17.

“In both of these principalships, she has increased student achievement by at least two letter grades and left a lasting, positive impact on the culture of the school,” the school’s PTSA said via Facebook.

 

