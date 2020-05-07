House of the Month: 6222 Stichter Avenue

This Barnett Home is an entertainer’s dream. Enter this elegant and inviting home and find a study and spacious dining area.

The gourmet kitchen comes fully equipped and open to a living area with a cozy fireplace. A wall of windows opens to a covered patio with a bar area and grill that flanks a large yard with a pool and putting green. The downstairs has two master bedrooms with the main master having a fireplace and coved ceiling. The dreamy master bath has a soaking tub, separate vanities, and coffee bar. The airy and bright second master offers ideal privacy. A study borders the back staircase, which leads to a game room and three bedrooms. This one-of-a-kind home is elevator ready. The property has an attached three-car garage and a unique 834 square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath guest house.

