Cerón Hair Opening In Highland Park Village

Cerón is opening a salon in Highland Park Village.

Cerón Hair will be located in the former Fredric Fekkai salon, between Carolina Herrera and Frame and will open May 18.

The mononymous stylist did residencies in Dallas at Neiman Marcus and ERA salons.

“I’ve long loved the stylish ladies – and gentlemen – of Dallas, so I could not have been more excited with this opportunity presented itself,” Cerón said. “I have to pinch myself when I think about my new salon being in the iconic Highland Park Village. It really is a dream.”

The salon will be staffed by the team from the former Fekkai salon, including artistic director Tony Salle, Joey Flores, Errin Haddock, Delores Villanueva, and more.

Salon services include hair cutting and styling, expert coloring, hair extensions, and aesthetic treatments. A private aesthetician space has been incorporated into the new salon design for facials and makeup.

New facial lounge chairs allow guests short on time to receive simultaneous manicure, pedicure, and facial treatments.

The salon will feature product lines including Oribe Kérastase, Chantecaille Luxury Skin Care and Cosmetics, Éminence Organic Skin Care, European Spa Source, and GHD ceramic brushes.

Appointments for services can be made by calling 214-219-3600.