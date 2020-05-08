Dallas Native Talkington Revisits Valley Girl

As you sift through the new movies available for streaming this weekend, the name Valley Girl might ring a bell.

It’s not the 1983 coming-of-age comedy, but rather a musical remake with a fresh cast and a screenplay by Dallas native Amy Talkington. The film’s intended theatrical release was scrapped because of theater closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talkington was a teenager during the 1980s, when the nostalgia-heavy film is set. She attended Hockaday, just like her mother, the late architectural historian and preservationist Virginia Savage McAlester.

After graduating from film school at Columbia, Talkington has worked for more than two decades as a filmmaker, author, and music journalist. Valley Girl is her second feature screenplay, after her 2004 directorial debut, Night of the White Pants.