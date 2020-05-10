Authorities ‘Reviewing’ Threatening Social Media Post

Local authorities were made aware of a social media post in which an individual, who we’re not identifying because he hasn’t been charged with a crime, wrote, “No more masks. Any business that tells me to put on a mask (Whole Foods on Lomo Alto) in Dallas…will lose my business forever…Do I have to show the lame security guard outside of a ghetto store my CV19 test results? I will show him my Glock 21 shooting range results. With Hornady hollow points. Pricey ammo, but worth it in this situation. They have reached the limit. I have more power than they do…they just don’t know it yet.”

A request for comment from Whole Foods was unanswered as of Saturday evening.

A social media profile for the person indicates the person worked at the Thompson & Knight law firm and the firm issued a statement Friday afternoon.

“This afternoon we learned that an administrative employee of the Firm issued a threatening and offensive post on a personal social media account related to COVID-19 mask protections. This post is a complete violation of the values of our Firm, including our commitment to the health and safety of the communities we serve. We have terminated this individual’s employment and notified the proper authorities about the post as a precaution. We are deeply sorry for this situation. This type of post is not and never will be tolerated by our Firm.”

Warren Mitchell of the Dallas Police Department said in an email that the department was aware of the post and the department’s Fusion Center and intelligence detectives are reviewing the information.

Highland Park Department of Public Safety Lt. Lance Koppa also confirmed his department was aware of the situation and reviewing the information.