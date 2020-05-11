House of the Month: 3517 Centenary Avenue

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own a beautifully updated Paul Turney designed and Rusty Goff custom built home on a double lot in the fairway in University Park.

This English manor home has a fabulous drive up with wonderful porches and a natural slate roof. This four-bedroom, six-bath house boasts hand-scraped floors, vaulted ceilings, and distressed wood beams along with mahogany doors, an updated kitchen, and so much more. Off the den, find a gorgeous pool with a separate spa overlooked by a covered patio with a warm and cozy fire pit. To top it all off, outside the kitchen and breakfast room is another great patio that opens to the huge 80 by 150-foot side yard.

