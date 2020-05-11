Monday, May 11, 2020

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports May 4-10

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BEST BURGLAR STYLE

A burglar got into a store in the 6800 block of Snider Plaza and snagged a Saint Laurent satchel, a Valentino bag, a jacket, an Anya backpack, and three Fendi pieces. The incident was reported at 3:41 p.m. May 6. 

HIGHLAND PARK

4 Monday

Branch v. SUV: A tree branch fell on a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in the 4500 block of S. Versailles Avenue around 7:03 p.m., leaving a dent on the front driver side door.

6 Wednesday 

Arrested at 2 p.m.: A 31-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication in the 3400 block of Harvard Avenue.

A Good Samaritan found a backpack at 7:30 p.m. containing a tackle box of lures and fishing line, as well as a wallet and business card in the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive.

7 Thursday

Arrested at 12:50 a.m. and 1:42 a.m.: a 33-year-old man accused of trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

An unwelcome guest left a pile of granite on top of grass on property in the 4600 block of Southern Avenue, damaging the yard. The incident was reported at 6:39 a.m. 

A thief snagged a child’s mountain bicycle from a yard in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue around 5 p.m. 

8 Friday

A crook opened an account with Southern California Gas Company using the information of a man in the 3200 block of Drexel Drive at 9:22 a.m. 

10 Sunday

An irresponsible motorist backed into the driver’s side front door of a Jeep Wrangler parked in the 4500 block of Belfort Place without leaving information between 5:45 p.m. and 7:04 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

4 Monday

Arrested at 2:07 p.m.: a 66-year-old woman accused of forgery in the 6900 block of Preston Road.

5 Tuesday 

A thief drove off in an Audi Q5 overnight before 10:30 a.m. from the 4200 block of Caruth Boulevard.

7 Thursday

A crook used the Sams Club credit account information of a man in the 3600 block of Granada Avenue around 7 a.m.

Arrested at 10:30 p.m.: a 36-year-old man accused of walking on a roadway where sidewalks were provided in the 3900 block of University Boulevard.

A thief snagged a Trek bicycle from a home in the 4300 block of Hanover Street around 6:54 p.m.

8 Friday

Arrested at 9:05 p.m.: a 53-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of Westminster Avenue.

9 Saturday 

Arrested at 9:50 p.m.: a 52-year-old man accused of violating a protective order in the 4400 block of Emerson Avenue.

10 Sunday

Arrested at 2 a.m.: A 19-year-old man accused of possession of marijuana in the 3500 block of Hanover Street.

