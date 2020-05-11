Spring Golf Event for Childhood Cancer Pushed to Fall

The 16th Annual III Forks Golf Classic and Auction Dinner benefitting the TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation, which was slated for May 3 and 4, will now be on October 18 and 19.

On Sunday, October 18th, a dinner and auction will take place at III Forks Steakhouse at 6:00 pm. Local media personality Mark Davis from 660 AM The Answer, will host.

On Oct. 19, 250 golfers will compete in a golf tournament on the 18-hole championship Kings and Queens courses at Gleneagles Golf Country Club. Steve Eager, Fox 4 reporter and evening news anchor, will host.

Twelve-year-old Jacob Ittigson will be recognized for his valiant fight against childhood cancer.

“Last year’s event raised more than $615,000 and we are looking to surpass that goal in 2020,” said Joy Cruse, founder of TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation. “We appreciate Chris Vogeli from III Forks Steakhouse choosing TeamConnor as the beneficiary of the event. Because of his commitment, children’s lives are being changed. We need more corporate support to find the cures for the many types of cancers impacting the children in our community.”

TeamConnor’s mission is to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer research. Event proceeds will benefit numerous hospitals across the country, funding research in new treatments and cures for childhood cancer, the most fatal disease in children.