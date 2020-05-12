Dallas Summer Musical’s High School Musical Awards Will Go Virtual

The show, as they say, must go on.

And in this case, the show in question is the Dallas Summer Musicals annual feting of the best of the best in high school musical theater. The awards, which are normally doled out in May of every year in a Tony-like atmosphere at Music Hall at Fair Park, will go virtual on May 14.

This is the ninth year for the DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards, which recognizes artistic and educational achievements by North Texas students and high school drama programs.

“As a result of the current ban on social gatherings, this year’s ceremony will take on a new and exciting digital format,” organizers said. “All awards will be announced in a video presentation featuring engaging performances, virtual acceptance speeches, and cameos from top Broadway talent.”

Sixty-eight high schools – and a total of 72 performances – were evaluated by judges from the North Texas theater community.

“It is so important, more now than ever, to show our unity a community by celebrating the hard work, dedication, and incredible talent of these students and teachers in theater programs across North Texas,” said Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. “We are so proud of all the 2020 DSM HSMTA participants and congratulations to this year’s nominees!”

Locally, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts has been nominated in the Best Musical, Best Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Orchestra, and Best Ensemble categories for its production of Bring It On. Kathryn Hind from Booker T. Washington was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Bring It On, and Christine Schlehuber from Highland Park High School was also nominated in that category for her role in The Phantom of the Opera.

Awards will be presented in 15 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the DSM scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, DSM HSMTA will award $55,000 in cash scholarships. To date, the program has awarded $300,000 in cash scholarships.

A link to view the presentation will be posted at DSMHSMTA.org and on DSM’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

2020 DSM HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS NOMINEES

The nominees include (in alphabetical order by school):

Best Musical

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Bring It On

Forney High School – Seussical

Guyer High School – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

JJ Pearce High School – Newsies

Northwest High School – Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Plano East Senior High School – Bring It On

Plano Senior High School – Chicago: High School Edition

Waxahachie High School – Big Fish

Best Direction

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Bring It On

Everman High School – Once On This Island

Forney High School – Seussical

Fort Worth Country Day School – The Drowsy Chaperone

Grapevine Faith Christian School – The Music Man

Guyer High School – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Plano East High School – Bring It On

Waxahachie High School – Big Fish

Best Choreography

Everman High School – Once On This Island

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy – Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Guyer High School – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Mabank High School – James and the Giant Peach

North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd

Northwest High School – Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Plano East Senior High School – Bring It On

Plano Senior High School – Chicago: High School Edition

Best Music Direction

Aledo High School – Into the Woods

Byron Nelson High School – Beauty and the Beast

Frenship High School – Mamma Mia

Guyer High School – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

JJ Pearce High School – Hairspray

Plano East Senior High School – Bring It On

Plano Senior High School – Chicago: High School Edition

Waxahachie High School – Big Fish

Best Orchestra

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Bring It On

Byron Nelson High School – Beauty and the Beast

Carroll Senior High School – Amelie

Lebanon Trail High School – Chicago: High School Edition

Mansfield High School – The Little Mermaid

Richardson High School – Urinetown

Wakeland High School – Once Upon a Mattress

Waxahachie High School – Big Fish

Best Scenic Design

Mabank High School – James and the Giant Peach

Melissa High School – Urinetown

North Lamar High School – Matilda

Richardson High School – Urinetown

Rowlett High School – Catch Me If You Can

Southwest Christian School – Evita

Waxahachie High School – Big Fish

Weatherford High School – Matilda

Best Costume Design

All Saints’ Episcopal School – Mamma Mia

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Bring It On

Forney High School – Seussical

Fort Worth Country Day School – The Drowsy Chaperone

Mansfield High School – The Little Mermaid

Southwest Christian School – Evita

Waxahachie High School – Big Fish

Wylie East High School – The Wiz

Best Lighting Design

Guyer High School – Little Women

JJ Pearce High School – Newsies

Northwest High School – Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Plano East Senior High School – Bring It On

Plano Senior High School – Chicago: High School Edition

Robert E. Lee High School – Chicago: High School Edition

Southwest Christian School – Evita

Wylie East High School – The Wiz

Best Stage Crew & Technical Execution

All Saints’ Episcopal School – Mamma Mia

Guyer High School – Little Women

JJ Pearce High School – Newsies

Melissa High School – Urinetown

Nolan Catholic High School – The Music Man

Plano East Senior High School – Bring It On

Southwest Christian School – Evita

Waxahachie High School – Big Fish

Best Ensemble

A&M Consolidated High School – Footloose

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Bring It On

Everman High School – Once On This Island

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts – Guys & Dolls

Guyer High School – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

JJ Pearce High School – Newsies

North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd

Plano East Senior High School – Bring It On

Best Leading Actor

A&M Consolidated High School – Footloose – Beau Cochran

Grapevine Faith Christian School – The Music Man – Ethan Swaney

Guyer High School – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder – Parker Jackson

Guyer High School – Elf – Travis Barton

JJ Pearce High School – Hairspray – Christian Walters

North Forney High School – Sweeney Todd – William Aceytuno

North Lamar High School – Matilda – Sean Gist

Rowlett High School – Catch Me If You Can – Caleb Howard

Southwest Christian School – Evita – Ellis Stumbo

Waxahachie High School – Big Fish – Ben Barker

Best Leading Actress

Carroll Senior High School – Amelie – Michelle D’Amico

Forney High School – Seussical – Brooke Tharp

Fort Worth Country Day School – The Drowsy Chaperone – Claire Guthrie

Guyer High School – Little Women – Haley Dortch

JJ Pearce High School – Newsies – Abbi Stephenson

McKinney High School – Into the Woods – Isha Lal

North Lamar High School – Matilda – Reyna Hildreth

Robert E. Lee High School – Chicago: High School Edition – Lizzy Tucker

Wakeland High School – Once Upon a Mattress – Piper Mackie

Wylie High School – Shrek – Anna Claire Boone

Best Supporting Actor

Grand Prairie High School – Shrek – Zion Maxwell

Grapevine Faith Christian School – The Music Man – Peyton Bruce

Lebanon Trail High School – Chicago: High School Edition – Brandon Thomas

Mabank High School – James and the Giant Peach – Gage Hardin

Mansfield High School – The Little Mermaid – Gabriel Hill

Melissa High School – Urinetown – Thaddeus Baker

Northwest High School – Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – Joshua Sneed

Ovation Academy for the Performing Arts – Chaplin – Corbin Ross

Best Supporting Actress

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Bring It On – Kathryn Hine

Grapevine Faith Christian School – The Music Man – Miley Harris

Guyer High School – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder – Grace Duncan

Guyer High School – Elf– Kiersten Farris



Northwest High School – Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – Audrey Burnett

Plano East High School – Bring It On – Klarke Pipkin

Wakeland High School – Once Upon a Mattress – Leah Zalenski

Best Featured Performer

Bishop Lynch High School – The Drowsy Chaperone – Lorenzo Curran

Duncanville High School – Cinderella: Enchanted Edition – Alexis Walker

Frenship High School – Mamma Mia – Gannon Duffy

Haltom High School – Mamma Mia – Val Parker

Kaufman High School – Matilda – Elaine Frosch

Rockwall High School – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – Omar Hazaimeh

Rowlett High School – Catch Me If You Can – Nick Butcher

Southwest Christian School – Evita – Abbie McCurdy