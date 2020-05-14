Sheltered Diaries: Celebrating Seniors During a Pandemic

I’m not a crier by nature. But today I had a lump in my throat as I walked through a safe celebration of W.T. White seniors.

All day today, seniors at the high school drove through an assembly-style line that allowed them to return books and equipment and pick up their caps and gowns. Neighbors around the school set up along the streets that border the school with signs and cheers.

But reflecting on my own high school graduation, and all the fun of amusing ourselves while all 500 of us made our way across the stage, all of the festivities that led up to it that day, I know – a drive through celebration by masked teachers and parents was not how any senior pictures their graduation going when they start the first day of that year.

I think that’s what also got me right in the feels today – the fact that I could also keenly remember the promise the first day of your senior year holds. Things you’ve been waiting to do – watching upperclassmen do for three years – are finally yours.

Until a pandemic comes and they’re not.

Even schools that are holding traditional ceremonies will find them much different than years past and tinged with a bit of anxiety, too.

Parents and communities are scrambling to make the culmination of senior year special, and we’re going to do our part to help, too.

We want to know your stories – how are you celebrating your graduates? Seniors, tell us how it feels to know (practically) that safety is paramount but also feel in your heart that this is a loss.

