Unsatisfied with Fireplace Screen Options, She Designed Her Own

Being stuck at home for several weeks has meant, for many, that they’re starting to realize how much they dislike certain features of their house. Maybe it’s the height of the living room windows. Or perhaps it’s the finish on the cabinet doors.

Or maybe it’s the fireplace screen. The Claire Crowe Collection of Dallas introduced its latest screen – the Just Be, and it’s just in time for everyone to just be staying at home.

The screen, like all of the company’s screens, is available in 14 hand-applied finishes and is customizable for any fireplace opening.

Redecorating during a pandemic may seem frivolous, but Crowe, of University Park, assures it’s not.

“Never has the importance of home been more evident. We are lucky beyond measure if we can claim a comfortable, functional, and beautiful home,” she said. “When there is only chaos around us, home is where we go to retreat and restore.”

The company will also donate 15 percent of each Just Be screen sale to Communities Foundation of Texas, which is helping furloughed and laid off hourly workers find paid jobs.

“Communities Foundation of Texas is working with a group of local entrepreneurs to place hourly shift workers, particularly from the restaurant industry, at local nonprofits that have significant volunteer needs,” Crowe explained. “The fund will allow nonprofits to pay displaced workers to fill their organization’s volunteer needs during this time of crisis.”

Since its launch in 2010, the Claire Crowe Collection has grown into a fully-equipped design studio and manufacturing facility in the Design District.

The venture got its start after Crowe, who studied literature at SMU and the University of Dallas, became frustrated looking for accessories for her own home. She designed her own custom fireplace screen, knowing that for many, the home’s fireplace is the backdrop for a lot of important moments – and will continue to be that backdrop even after people are able to move about the city freely.

“Design may not always seem critical, but there are times when understanding how to make yourself and others feel comfortable, safe, and enriched is important and worthy,” Crowe said. “While I cocoon away from the world with my family, I’ll be turning my thoughts to what I can do to strengthen those in my local community who may be suffering as we flatten the curve of coronavirus by sheltering at home.”

To learn more about Claire Crowe Collection, visit clairecrowecollection.

com.

