Work Continues At Highlander Stadium

Work continues on Highlander Stadium despite school closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Highland Park ISD trustee Edward Herring said the renovation of the stadium is on schedule to be finished by the end of July.

“Interior demolition work is complete, the field house masonry brick infill is now complete, the interior CMU block work is also complete,” Herring said during an April 21 board meeting.

Demolition of exterior wall for the new Scot shop is finished and the floor slab was set to be poured the week of April 21, he said.

Demolition is als0 finished on the second floor, according to an April 6 construction report.

We reported back in February that the Scot Shop, the area under the main concourse of the stadium at 4233 Grassmere Lane, where Scots sports fans buy spirit wear, was moving closer to Grassmere, so it’s accessible from the street.

We reported the locker rooms, training rooms, and restrooms are also getting updates.

The Highland Park ISD board of trustees approved a guaranteed maximum price of $5.739 million from Lee Lewis Construction for the Highlander Stadium project in January.