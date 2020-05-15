AWARE Affair Celebrates the Moments With Online Auction

The pandemic may have put the annual AWARE Affair beyond the realm of possibility, but organizers have regrouped to provide a virtual experience in the form of an online auction.

The Celebrate the Moments Online Auction opened Friday and will continue through 8 p.m. May 22, and anyone can participate – black tie is extremely optional.

The organization is dedicated to fighting Alzheimer’s disease by providing funding and support to programs, projects, and research provided by nonprofit organizations that actively help all individuals affected by Alzheimer’s disease in Dallas and the greater North Texas area. The Dallas Foundation, a nonprofit, is the sponsor of AWARE.

The auction comes right before Father’s Day (and right after Mother’s Day, just in case you forgot and need to make it up to someone), and features dining, entertainment, fashion, jewelry, home, garden, sports experience, and travel experience options.

Auction categories include: Dining & Entertainment; Fashion, Jewelry & Accessories, Fine Jewelry by Pratiksha Jewelry, Home, Garden & Children, Sports Experiences, and Travel Experiences.



Among the featured items are an autographed limited edition photo of Ronald and Nancy Reagan, a round of golf for four at Dallas National Golf Club, a Planet Lincoln Legendary Lincoln Date Night Package, and a six night/seven day stay at Tres Hijas in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

AWARE’s 2019-2020 grant recipients are Baylor Healthcare System, Casa de Vida, Center for Brain Health Mosaic of Meaningful Messages, Center for Vital Longevity Optimizing Neuro-Cognitive Functions in Healthy Living, Dallas Museum of Art Meaningful Moments Program, Jewish Family Service Older Adults Program, Juliette Fowler Communities, The Senior Source, Stomping Ground Comedy, Texas Winds Musical Outreach, University of Texas Southwestern Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease, and Wilshire Baptist Church.

Myrna D. Schlegel AWARE Scholarship Fund grant recipients for 2019-2020 are:

Lauren Benefield , a graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in genetics and a minor in neuroscience. She is continuing her studies at Baylor University to earn her second bachelor’s degree in nursing science.



Melissa George, a graduate of University of Texas at Tyler with a degree in biology and Texas A&M nursing school graduating in 2010. She has been an operating room nurse at Baylor Heart and Vascular Center since 2011. She presently attends Texas Woman’s University studying to become an Adult-Gerontological Nurse Practitioner.



Grace Penaranda has worked as a registered nurse in the Philippines from 1997 to 2006, then working at Baylor Scott & White since 2006 as an RN bedside leader. She will graduate from Texas Woman’s University in May 2020.



Alyssa Temple is working at an Alzheimer’s daycare facility. She will graduate from Baylor University in May 2020 with a degree in nursing.

To see the auction, click here. While registration is required to bid, there is no registration fee.