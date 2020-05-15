Shawn David Howard, 55, of Dallas, TX passed away at home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, with his family by his side, after courageously battling brain cancer for over 20 years. Even while enduring multiple surgeries, radiation, and chemotherapy treatments, Shawn was selfless and committed to living a normal life for his family. He was always present and happiest when the family gathered together.

Shawn was born on October 6, 1964, in Wichita Falls, TX. He graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in Ft. Worth, TX in 1983 and received his BA in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin in 1987. Shawn was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, where he made many loyal, life-long friends. He was also a member of the Silver Spurs men’s honorary service organization. During his freshman year, Shawn met Tracey, the love of his life and faithful partner of over 32 years. Shawn and Tracey were married on October 3, 1987, and blessed with three children, Sarah, Will, and Jack.

Shawn spent his entire career in the investment management business until his illness forced his retirement in 2016. Shawn held senior investment management positions with several financial institutions, including Bank One, Bank of Texas, and Northern Trust Company.

Shawn was a member of Highland Park Presbyterian Church and an active participant in its Men’s Bible Study and missionary programs. He loved to fish, hunt, and play golf with friends, as well as with Tracey. They especially loved playing different courses on vacations. Shawn was known for his mechanical skills, his ability to fix anything, his fantastic memory, and his knack for geography and directions. Material possessions never enthralled Shawn. Instead, he treasured his relationship with God and experiences with his family and his friends. He especially enjoyed fishing and hunting trips with his friends from college, a trip to New York and yearly Christmastime lunches at the Zodiac Room with Sarah, a fishing trip to Canada with Will, his mission trip to Haiti with Jack, many fishing, hunting and golf outings with Will and Jack, and traveling with Tracey. All involved spending one on one time with those he loved.

Shawn is preceded in death by his father, Donald Erwin Howard. He is survived by his loving wife Tracey, his daughter Sarah and her husband Lev, his son Will and his wife Parker, his son Jack and his wife Erin, his mother Shirley, his brother Jeff, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Shawn leaves behind a legacy of love and loyalty to his family and friends and unyielding faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. He will be forever missed, but his spirit will live on through his children and happy memories of time spent together.

A Memorial Service is planned for July 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shawn’s name can be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center online at https://secure3.convio.net/mdacc/site/TR/?px=1402702&pg=personal&fr_id=1323, Haiti Outreach Ministries at https://www.haitiom.org/donations-haiti-outreach-ministries/ or to the charity of your choice.