Park Cities Crime Reports May 11-17

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: VALETED AWAY?

A thief snagged a Glock G42 handgun from the glovebox of a Chevrolet Tahoe that the owner says was left with valets at the Omni Hotel and Highland Park Village at different times in February. The incident was reported at 12:42 p.m. May 12.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Wednesday

A burglar broke into a storage unit in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive and snagged a set of golf clubs, three fishing poles, a tackle box, a toolbox, and a dufflebag containing fishing waders. The incident was reported at 8:51 a.m.

A thief got into a parking garage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive and left with a Trek bicycle. The incident was reported at 1:35 p.m.

Porch pirates pilfered a package containing an iPhone 11 from a home in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane between 1:30 and 2:18 p.m.

How easy was it for a thief to grab a LED box light, two drill bits, a cross laser, two drill batteries, and a multi-tool from a truck in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive around 3 p.m.? The truck was unlocked.

14 Thursday

Arrested at 1:12 a.m.: A 32-year-old man accused of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue.

Arrested at 1:12 a.m.: a 19-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue.

Arrested at 11:41 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

15 Friday

An irresponsible motorist pulling a trailer hit a stop sign and light pole while trying to make a turn from the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue onto High School Avenue at 8:14 a.m., knocking the stop sign and light pole down.

A thief grabbed a weed trimmer from a driveway in the 4400 block of Lakeside Drive at 1:50 p.m.

A thief got into an unlocked Honda overnight before 7:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue and took a Smith and Wesson revolver.

17 Sunday

A thief pilfered a Goyard card holder containing a driver’s license, a debit card, and two credit cards from a cart at Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive at 12:13 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

11 Monday

How easy was it for a burglar to get into an apartment in the 3300 block of Daniel Avenue and grab a firearm, two watches, five ties, and a debit card around 4:55 p.m.? The apartment was unlocked.

12 Tuesday

A thief snagged a Trek bicycle from the 6900 block of Preston Road around 8:25 p.m.

13 Wednesday

A burglar got into a Ford F250 in the 4400 block of Stanford Avenue and grabbed a firearm overnight before 8:30 a.m.

A thief grabbed a wallet containing identifying documents, a credit card, and a Bank of America card from an unlocked Chevrolet in the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

14 Thursday

A thief grabbed a Trek bicycle from a home in the 3100 block of Amherst Street around 7:15 p.m.

16 Saturday

Burglars grabbed a wallet with various credit cards from a GMC Yukon in the 4100 block of Shenandoah Avenue.