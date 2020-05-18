Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports May 11-17

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: VALETED AWAY? 

A thief snagged a Glock G42 handgun from the glovebox of a Chevrolet Tahoe that the owner says was left with valets at the Omni Hotel and Highland Park Village at different times in February. The incident was reported at 12:42 p.m. May 12. 

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Wednesday

A burglar broke into a storage unit in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive and snagged a set of golf clubs, three fishing poles, a tackle box, a toolbox, and a dufflebag containing fishing waders. The incident was reported at 8:51 a.m. 

A thief got into a parking garage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive and left with a Trek bicycle. The incident was reported at 1:35 p.m.

Porch pirates pilfered a package containing an iPhone 11 from a home in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane between 1:30 and 2:18 p.m.

How easy was it for a thief to grab a LED box light, two drill bits, a cross laser, two drill batteries, and a multi-tool from a truck in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive around 3 p.m.? The truck was unlocked.

14 Thursday 

Arrested at 1:12 a.m.: A 32-year-old man accused of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue.

Arrested at 1:12 a.m.: a 19-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue.

Arrested at 11:41 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

15 Friday

An irresponsible motorist pulling a trailer hit a stop sign and light pole while trying to make a turn from the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue onto High School Avenue at 8:14 a.m., knocking the stop sign and light pole down.

A thief grabbed a weed trimmer from a driveway in the 4400 block of Lakeside Drive at 1:50 p.m.

A thief got into an unlocked Honda overnight before 7:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Westway  Avenue and took a Smith and Wesson revolver. 

17 Sunday

A thief pilfered a Goyard card holder containing a driver’s license, a debit card, and two credit cards from a cart at Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive at 12:13 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

11 Monday

How easy was it for a burglar to get into an apartment in the 3300 block of Daniel Avenue and grab a firearm, two watches, five ties, and a debit card around 4:55 p.m.? The apartment was unlocked.

12 Tuesday

A thief snagged a Trek bicycle from the 6900 block of Preston Road around 8:25 p.m.

13 Wednesday

A burglar got into a Ford F250 in the 4400 block of Stanford Avenue and grabbed a firearm overnight before 8:30 a.m.

A thief grabbed a wallet containing identifying documents, a credit card, and a Bank of America card from an unlocked Chevrolet in the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

14 Thursday

A thief grabbed a Trek bicycle from a home in the 3100 block of Amherst Street around 7:15 p.m.

16 Saturday

Burglars grabbed a wallet with various credit cards from a GMC Yukon in the 4100 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

 

 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

