Preston Hollow Native Graduates From U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Ensign Pryor Miller will graduate from the U. S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., on May 20. He will be commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Miller completed four years of intensive academic, physical, and leadership training, resulting in a bachelor of science degree with a major in management, and he graduated with honors.

Following graduation Miller has been assigned to the USCG Waesche, a national security cutter based in Alameda, California. He is the son of Catherine and Matt Miller, who live in Preston Hollow.

As one of the smallest and most specialized of the five federal service academies the U.S. Coast Guard Academy offers a quality higher education and professional development experience. Cadets there devote themselves to an honor concept, and upon graduation go directly into positions of leadership in service to others.