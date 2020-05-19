Create Your Own Dallas Skyline Masterpiece
Running out of things to do at home? Tired of sourdough bread? Does knitting a blanket in the summer sound less than ideal? Reunion Tower has come up with a way to beat the boredom and create some art – all at home.
By teaming up with local mobile art class business ColorHype, Reunion Tower is offering two kits that will allow users to create a Dallas skyline masterpiece with alcohol inks.
The Small Kit includes:
- one (1) 6×8 board
- two (2) ink colors of your choice plus gold ink
- Dallas skyline sticker attached (one-piece sticker)
- bottle of rubbing alcohol
- tweezers for sticker removal
- gloves
- disposable apron
- tray
- napkin
- link to instructional video
- one (1) general admission ticket to visit the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck. Ticket is valid for one year.
The Large Kit includes:
- one (1) 12×12 board
- three (3) ink colors of your choice plus gold ink
- Dallas skyline sticker attached (two-piece sticker)
- bottle of rubbing alcohol
- tweezers for sticker removal
- gloves
- disposable apron
- napkin
Note: The large kit does not include a tray, you will need to have cardboard at home to prevent staining.
To order, click here. The art kits can be picked up on May 26 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in front of the Hyatt Regency Dallas located at 300 Reunion Blvd.