Tuesday, May 19, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Arts Life 

Create Your Own Dallas Skyline Masterpiece

Staff Report 0 Comments

Running out of things to do at home? Tired of sourdough bread? Does knitting a blanket in the summer sound less than ideal? Reunion Tower has come up with a way to beat the boredom and create some art – all at home.

By teaming up with local mobile art class business ColorHype, Reunion Tower is offering two kits that will allow users to create a Dallas skyline masterpiece with alcohol inks.

The Small Kit includes:

  • one (1) 6×8 board
  • two (2) ink colors of your choice plus gold ink
  • Dallas skyline sticker attached (one-piece sticker)
  • bottle of rubbing alcohol
  • tweezers for sticker removal
  • gloves
  • disposable apron
  • tray
  • napkin
  • link to instructional video
  • one (1) general admission ticket to visit the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck. Ticket is valid for one year.

The Large Kit includes:

  • one (1) 12×12 board
  • three (3) ink colors of your choice plus gold ink
  • Dallas skyline sticker attached (two-piece sticker)
  • bottle of rubbing alcohol
  • tweezers for sticker removal
  • gloves
  • disposable apron
  • napkin

Note: The large kit does not include a tray, you will need to have cardboard at home to prevent staining.

To order, click here. The art kits can be picked up on May 26  between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in front of the Hyatt Regency Dallas located at 300 Reunion Blvd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *