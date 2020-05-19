Create Your Own Dallas Skyline Masterpiece

Running out of things to do at home? Tired of sourdough bread? Does knitting a blanket in the summer sound less than ideal? Reunion Tower has come up with a way to beat the boredom and create some art – all at home.

By teaming up with local mobile art class business ColorHype, Reunion Tower is offering two kits that will allow users to create a Dallas skyline masterpiece with alcohol inks.

The Small Kit includes:

one (1) 6×8 board

two (2) ink colors of your choice plus gold ink

Dallas skyline sticker attached (one-piece sticker)

bottle of rubbing alcohol

tweezers for sticker removal

gloves

disposable apron

tray

napkin

link to instructional video

one (1) general admission ticket to visit the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck. Ticket is valid for one year.

The Large Kit includes:

one (1) 12×12 board

three (3) ink colors of your choice plus gold ink

Dallas skyline sticker attached (two-piece sticker)

bottle of rubbing alcohol

tweezers for sticker removal

gloves

disposable apron

napkin

Note: The large kit does not include a tray, you will need to have cardboard at home to prevent staining.

To order, click here. The art kits can be picked up on May 26 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in front of the Hyatt Regency Dallas located at 300 Reunion Blvd.