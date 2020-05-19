Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Highland Park Village Getting Upgrades

Highland Park Village is getting some upgrades.

Photo: Highland Park Village

New water fountains are operating at the entrances to the shopping center along Preston Road near Royal Blue Grocery and Ralph Lauren, according to a May 14 newsletter. 

Crews are also planting 14 new oak trees along the north side of the plaza. 

“We will continue to incorporate natural outdoor elements as part of ongoing landscape enhancement plans for our community and guests to enjoy,” the newsletter read.

Additional improvements include repaving the parking lot on the north side. 

“Guests will soon see new curbless vehicle spaces from Starbucks to the Village Theatre,” the Village said. 

Boutiques and restaurants remain accessible to customers via barricaded sidewalks while work is ongoing.

Dedicated parking for boutiques along the north side, from James Perse to Ralph Lauren, is available on the backside of the building along Mockingbird Lane.

