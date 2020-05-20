Former Longhorns Are Now Hall of Famers

A pair of former W.T. White standouts are being recognized for their legendary achievements at the collegiate level.

Baseball star Bryan Holaday is being inducted into the TCU Letterman’s Hall of Fame this fall, while football lineman Jason Smith will be enshrined in the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame.

Holaday won the Johnny Bench Award as the top catcher in the country in 2010 while leading the Horned Frogs to the College World Series. In Major League Baseball, he has played for the Tigers, Rangers, Red Sox, and Marlins.

After shifting from tight end to offensive tackle, Smith was an All-American for the Bears in 2008. The St. Louis Rams selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft, and played pro football for four seasons with the Rams and Jets.