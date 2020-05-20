Lady Scots Garner Postseason Accolades

The Highland Park girls track and field program bestowed awards upon several athletes at its recent virtual postseason banquet.

Top honors went to Cameron Fawcett (track athlete of the year), Alie Lavish (field athlete of the year), Claire Cochran (Sally Smith team spirit award), Erin Harper (The Scottie Award), and Hattie Speicher (newcomer of the year).

In addition, Olivia Conner and Phoebe Spackman garnered first-team academic all-state recognition from the Texas High School Coaches Association. Other academic top achievers for the Lady Scots include Gracyn Applegate, Margaret Chambless, Lavish, Harper, Margaret Kemp, and Alexis Sharrieff.