Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 11 – 17

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOP! IN THE NAME OF…

At 9:08 p.m. May 15, a motorist, apparently reluctant to become a ticket taker, drove away from a traffic stop in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

12 Tuesday

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at Preston Center.

Before 1:32 p.m., one or more rogues snatched property from a Superior Groundskeepers of Prosper vehicle at Jesuit Preparatory School of Dallas on Inwood Road.

Before 4:59 p.m., a crook stole from a 17-year-old boy in the 6100 block of Linden Lane.

13 Wednesday

Stolen before 4:30 p.m.: a vehicle outside Roma Boots & Shoe Repair at Midway Road and Northwest Highway.

14 Thursday

Police did not provide the reporting time for thefts at Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane and the parking lot at Preston Forest Village.

A thief hurried off with a 47-year-old man’s bicycle from apartments in the 8600 block of Preston Road. The victim got around to reporting the crime four days later.

Before 8:12 p.m., a crook stole from a 40-year-old man’s vehicle parked near homes in the 7000 block of Eudora Drive.

Before 12:18 p.m., a thief took a leased vehicle from the driveway of a home in the 5000 block of Mill Creek Road.

15 Friday

Reported at 1:26 p.m.: yard care made more difficult. A crook snatched property from a David’s Landscaping of Duncanville vehicle near a home in the 10000 block of Inwood Road.

Before 3:41 p.m., a burglar broke a window to steal from a 34-year-old man’s vehicle at Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane.

Before 3:43 p.m., a scoundrel attempted to withdraw money by using a fake ID at Regions Bank in Preston Center.

16 Saturday

Burglarized before 3:41 p.m., a vacant house in the 5400 block of Northbrook Drive.

Before 5:50 p.m., an intruder forced entry through the backdoor of a home in the 5900 block of Woodland Drive and attempted to steal.

Before 6:09 p.m., a reckless and irresponsible motorist fled after striking a 45-year-old woman’s vehicle in the 5600 block of West Lovers Lane.

17 Sunday

Arrested at 12:10 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of public intoxication at the corner of Hillcrest Road and Royal Lane.

Arrested at 8:20 a.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence in the 8000 block of Lemmon Avenue.

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Arrested at 11:13 a.m.: an man, age not provided, who was accused of firearm possession while intoxicated at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 6:07 p.m.: a 43-year-old man accused of public intoxication, assault, harassment, and spitting on a man at a parking lot in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.