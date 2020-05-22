Dallas To Go To Phase 2 For Park Reopening

Dallas will begin opening a few more amenities at city parks today, according to a memo from the city’s park and recreation director, John Jenkins.

In a memo to the Dallas Park and Recreation board, Jenkins said that the city successfully reopened tennis courts, golf courses, the Elm Fork gun range, and outdoor fee-based instructor programs on May 1, and the procedures the department developed for those openings will carry forward to the additional amenities.

“As a result of developing protocols and procedures and distributing that information to our partners, there were not any reports of significant issues related to the measures that were enacted,” Jenkins wrote.

Starting today, dog parks, skate parks, disk golf, park pavilion reservations for groups of 15 or fewer, rowing clubs, and small events with 15 or fewer in attendance will also be allowed at city parks. This announcement comes on the heels of announcements that the Dallas Arboretum and Dallas Zoo would reopen in the next two weeks.

“We believe we have a good plan for our phased re-openings, and we will routinely evaluate these operations and our procedures to ensure we are protecting our customers and employees to the greatest extent possible,” Jenkins concluded.