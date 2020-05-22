Highland Park Library Offers Circulation Desk, Curbside Pickup

There’s a new way to pick up materials from the Highland Park Library as of Thursday.

Patrons can pick up physical materials at the library’s Saint Johns Drive entrance using curbside service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesday through Saturday. They can also place items on hold to be picked up at the circulation desk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The library’s main physical space will not be open to the public during curbside service or circulation desk pick up.

“The extension of curbside service to include limited hours for items held for pick up at the circulation desk is the second phase of the Library’s gradual reopening,” a post on the town’s website reads.

There is a limit of 10 items for curbside or circulation desk service.

The library’s book drop is open for returns.

For information about how to place items on hold and use curbside service, check out our previous reporting. Those who use circulation desk service to pick up items are also required to wear a cloth face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.