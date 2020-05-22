Friday, May 22, 2020

The city of University Park placed signs at playgrounds when they were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 back in March. Photo: city of University Park
Playgrounds Reopening Soon In the Park Cities

Rachel Snyder

The Park Cities are preparing to reopen playgrounds.

The town of Highland Park announced playgrounds are reopening in town June 1.

“The playground at Fairfax Park will not be reopened with the parks impending construction activity of new tennis courts, walking path and playfield area,” a post in the town’s newsletter reads.

The town notes personal hand sanitizing stations will be provided near each playground for the public’s use during and after play. 

“Our parks have been a treasure for many decades to our residents and it is our hope that the reopening of the playgrounds will restore a bit of fun and spirit we’ve all missed the last few months,” the newsletter added.

The city of University Park says parks and recreation department crews will disinfect playground equipment and, in line with directives included in Governor Greg Abbott’s latest orders, playgrounds will open May 29.

“In keeping with health and safety recommendations, the City requests that exercise groups limit their size and that all individuals continue to practice social distancing even while enjoying our playgrounds,” a post on the city’s website notes.

