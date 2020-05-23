HPISD Officials Discuss Possible Fall Scenarios

While the economy continues to open back up, school districts still face a lot of uncertainty.

Highland Park ISD Superintendent Tom Trigg said May 19 that the UIL is still in a “holding pattern,” but they’re hoping to have guidance after Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest orders regarding athletic teams and band within a week or so.

“As soon as we know, we’ll be letting our coaches, and our athletes, our musicians, and everybody (know),” Trigg said.

He added that district administration continues to explore and prepare for the possibilities of a total brick-and-mortar scenario, a totally virtual scenario, and hybrid scenarios for the fall.

“We continue to wait on guidance from TEA and the governor’s office knowing that even once we get that guidance, that will change between now and the start of school,” Trigg said. “Just know that no decision has been made… In terms of instructional delivery, a lot of work going on there, and then just in terms of the logistics of what would have to happen under these different scenarios.”

In other news:

The board this week approved a guaranteed maximum price of $123,996 from Balfour Beatty Construction for interior modifications at the new Boone Elementary including new signage, gym floor logo, and gym wall pads with new Boone colors, new wall paint colors, added tack boards, and added handrail in main stairs. The construction fees for these services will be funded from the 2016 bond proceeds.

Trustees Stacy Kelly and Tom Sharpe, whose seats weren’t contested, took the oath of office virtually at the May 19 board meeting. Jim Hitzelberger was nominated and approved to serve as president of the board, Kelly Walker was nominated and approved to serve as vice president, and Lee Michaels was nominated and approved to serve as secretary.