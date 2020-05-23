The Conservatory on Two Debuts In Highland Park Village

Brian Bolke debuted a second outpost of The Conservatory in Highland Park Village May 20.

The Conservatory on Two is the brand’s third location, with a fourth poised to open in Napa Valley in early June.

The Conservatory on Two, described as a spacious 4,000 square-foot sun-drenched “tree house” that is the brand’s most comprehensive gallery for its website, which is home to over 175 brands and 2,000 different products. Categories include women’s and men’s clothing and accessories, jewelry, wellbeing (beauty + treatment, bath + body, and candles + fragrance), and living (decor + objects, books + paper, and gifts). The Conservatory opened in Dallas in September of 2019 in a small Highland Park Village storefront, which will remain open.

New brand partners include renowned art gallery Lehmann Maupin – featuring an inaugural show by artist Angel Otero; and Phaidon, with a 60-title library of art and design books.

The Conservatory will also welcome 40+ collections that are new and exclusive to Dallas retail including Asprey, Saved Cashmere, Another Tomorrow, Leret and Leret, Salle Privee, Maison d’ Etto, Costa Brazil, Votary, Lisa Eisner, Eva Fehren, and Metier London.

“We are providing the ultimate luxury in shopping today…plenty of space, plenty of natural light, and the store was designed with a feeling of calm,” Bolke said in a statement. “We want our clients to have a high level of comfort and feel relaxed.”

The brand also notes the gallery offers a low touch/high service model featuring visible product tags with descriptions and prices under washable plastic or glass, and Bitly links on all products that allow for item exploration or the ability to purchase later from home. Virtual shopping appointments, individualized private in-store previews, and contact-free delivery are also part of standard operating procedure.

The Conservatory on Two is located at 100 Highland Park Village, Suite 205. Entry is accessible via an interior elevator bank between Chanel and Starbucks. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Conservatory first opened in New York’s Hudson Yards in March of 2019.