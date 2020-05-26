Patriotic Yard Decorating, Art Competitions To Showcase Creativity

There are opportunities for patriotic fun this summer despite the cancellation of the traditional Park Cities Fourth of July Parade and Picnic because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

July 4 itself will begin with a 9 a.m. broadcast highlighting the patriotic spirit of the community on the Rotary Club of Park Cities’ website.

Another way Park Cities residents can participate is by decorating their yard incorporating this year’s theme of “Stars, Stripes, and Service.”

To participate, fill out an entry form and submit to redwhiteandhomepc@gmail.com by June 12. Competing homes will be included in a map that will be published in the July issue of Park Cities People.

Entries will receive a yard sign the week of June 22 announcing their participation and decorations must be finished by noon July 3. The judging period is from noon July 3 to noon July 4.

For participants to be included in the community voting competition, they can post a picture of their home and street address on Facebook using #redwhiteandhomepc. Online voting will be available through our website.

Winners will be notified directly and announced on the Rotary Club of Park Cities’ website and social media by 3 p.m. July 4 and be featured in our August issue.

First, second, and third place winners, as judged by the Rotary Club of the Park Cities, will receive recognition. The first-place winner will receive a first-place yard display.

The beneficiary of this year’s Park Cities Fourth of July festivities is the North Texas Food Bank. Highland Park High School service teams are doing service projects benefiting the North Texas Food Bank. To enter, teams must complete and submit a “Service of Spirit” entry form to parkcitiesparade@gmail.com. Teams may submit a short video to describe their service project and funds raised. Selected videos will be broadcast as part of the 4th of July 9 a.m. broadcast and on social media. The total amount raised and videos must be submitted by June 25. Those who do not submit a video must report their amount raised by June 25th. The team that raises the most will receive a trophy and be announced at 3 p.m. July 4.

Of course, children need a fun outlet for their creativity for this time, too.

Children are invited to enter a fourth of July art competition also incorporating the theme of “Stars, Stripes, and Service.”

The age groups are 6 years and under, between 7 and 12, and 13-18.

The first, second, and third place winners in each of the three age group categories will be notified directly and announced on the Rotary Club of Park Cities’ website and social media by 3 p.m. July 4. They’ll also be featured in our August issue.

To enter, the artist must submit a photo of him or herself along with their artwork, and an entry form to parkcitiesartcompetition@gmail.com by June 25.

Patriotic Yard Decorating Competition Entry Form by PeopleNewspapersDallas on Scribd

Art Competition Entry Form by PeopleNewspapersDallas on Scribd