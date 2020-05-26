Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Jack Hamilton is one of three Highland Park seniors named to the 11-5A all-district first team. (File photo: Chris McGathey)
Three HP Seniors Get All-District Kicks

A trio of Highland Park seniors made the most of their shortened soccer season by earning all-district accolades in District 11-5A.

Jack Hamilton, Jorge Rodriguez, and Wesley Winters were each recognized for their contributions to the Scots, who were in playoff contention when the season was cut short in mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second-team all-district honorees for HP included Trey Nemeth, Patrick Krejs, and Will Berry. Among those receiving honorable mention were Ben Hayden, Payton Saladna, and Will Cornog.

