Lady Scots Honor 5 Graduating Seniors

Unfortunately, their final season in a Highland Park softball uniform was over in a matter of weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the five seniors on the Lady Scots roster received a send-off that ensures they won’t be forgotten.

The HP quintet — Dawson Dabboussi, Ava Sims, Ciara Fortenberry, Grace Brown, and Olivia Melley — was honored with a postseason parade and individual videos on social media. The team also hopes to host a proper recognition on the field later this summer.

All five received academic all-district honors. Brown, Sims, and Melley each earned an academic all-state nod from the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Looking ahead to next season, HP already has named its 2021 captains, including incoming senior Katie Arnold and a trio of rising juniors — Shelby Pettit, Lilli Reenan, and Ava White.