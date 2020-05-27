Thursday, May 28, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 18 – 24

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PLANNING TO BARBECUE?
Before 3:35 a.m. May 23, a rascal broke a lock and took propane tanks from the 7-Eleven in the 5100 block of West Lovers Lane.

19 Tuesday
Discovered missing before 9:30 a.m.: a 36-year-old woman’s handgun at her home in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 4:14 p.m., a 33-year-old woman left her car running at a home in the 4700 block of Forest Bend Road making it easy for a thief to snatch the keys and flee.

20 Wednesday
Burglarized before 12:12 a.m.: an 81-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4400 block of Merrell Road.

Burglarized before 1:48 p.m.: a 31-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of Purdue Avenue.

21 Thursday
Police did not provide the reporting time for thefts at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Inwood Road near Forest Lane and a home in the 8400 block of Lakemont Drive.

Before 10:39 a.m., an opportunistic thief stole from a 29-year-old Allen man’s truck at a home in the 6400 block of Norway Road.

Before 8:47 p.m., a scoundrel forced entry into a 41-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

22 Friday
Someone did not care enough to post the very best information about when a theft occurred at a home in the 4600 block of Hallmark Drive.

Before 8:30 p.m., a bully threatened to kill a 52-year-old Wylie man at Drake’s Old Hollywood Style Steakhouse and Lounge at Lovers and Briarwood lanes. Police did not provide arrest information.

23 Saturday
Burglarized before 4:46 a.m.: Kwik Kar Oil & Lube in the 12100 block of Inwood Road.

24 Sunday
Before 12:30 a.m., an aggressive motorist intentionally struck a 63-year-old woman’s vehicle near the intersection of Inwood Road and Lovers Lane.

Stolen before 5:06 p.m.: a 21-year-old Murphy man’s vehicle from the 5500 block of Forest Lane.

A common caper: crook removes contents of an unlocked vehicle. At 5:43 p.m., a 70-year-old woman reported the May 20 crime at her home in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Watch Out for Knife-Wielding Robbers on Katy Trail

Staff Report 0

Police Reports: Aug. 28 – Sept. 3

Staff Report 0

Crime Reports Sept. 30 – Oct. 6

Tanika Turner 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *