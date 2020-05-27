Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 18 – 24

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PLANNING TO BARBECUE?

Before 3:35 a.m. May 23, a rascal broke a lock and took propane tanks from the 7-Eleven in the 5100 block of West Lovers Lane.

19 Tuesday

Discovered missing before 9:30 a.m.: a 36-year-old woman’s handgun at her home in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 4:14 p.m., a 33-year-old woman left her car running at a home in the 4700 block of Forest Bend Road making it easy for a thief to snatch the keys and flee.

20 Wednesday

Burglarized before 12:12 a.m.: an 81-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4400 block of Merrell Road.

Burglarized before 1:48 p.m.: a 31-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of Purdue Avenue.

21 Thursday

Police did not provide the reporting time for thefts at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Inwood Road near Forest Lane and a home in the 8400 block of Lakemont Drive.

Before 10:39 a.m., an opportunistic thief stole from a 29-year-old Allen man’s truck at a home in the 6400 block of Norway Road.

Before 8:47 p.m., a scoundrel forced entry into a 41-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

22 Friday

Someone did not care enough to post the very best information about when a theft occurred at a home in the 4600 block of Hallmark Drive.

Before 8:30 p.m., a bully threatened to kill a 52-year-old Wylie man at Drake’s Old Hollywood Style Steakhouse and Lounge at Lovers and Briarwood lanes. Police did not provide arrest information.

23 Saturday

Burglarized before 4:46 a.m.: Kwik Kar Oil & Lube in the 12100 block of Inwood Road.

24 Sunday

Before 12:30 a.m., an aggressive motorist intentionally struck a 63-year-old woman’s vehicle near the intersection of Inwood Road and Lovers Lane.

Stolen before 5:06 p.m.: a 21-year-old Murphy man’s vehicle from the 5500 block of Forest Lane.

A common caper: crook removes contents of an unlocked vehicle. At 5:43 p.m., a 70-year-old woman reported the May 20 crime at her home in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle.