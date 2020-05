Highland Park has named the captains who will lead the Scots in their defense of the Class 5A state tennis title next season.

The quartet includes incoming seniors Kyle Bezprozvanny, Christiane Mandes, and Cambelle Henderson, along with rising junior Ray Saalfield.

All four were valuable contributors during HP’s undefeated fall season in 2019. The Scots will are scheduled to open the 2020 campaign in late August.