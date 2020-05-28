Bells Signal End of School Year In The Park Cities

Bells throughout the Park Cities will ring tomorrow to signal the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

School bells at district campuses, as well as police and fire vehicle sirens in both Highland Park and University Park, will sound at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow, according to a Highland Park ISD newsletter.

Depending on the weather, the town of Highland Park will activate its weather siren and its tower will be lit up in blue and gold while the city of University Park will color its fountain blue and gold.

Several churches and houses of worship in the Park Cities have also been asked to ring their bells to support our students.

Finally, in partnership with the Mesquite Independent School District, radio station KEOM-FM (88.5) will play special end-of-the-school-year songs beginning at 1:30 p.m.

“Thank you to these municipalities, houses of worship and KEOM for their support of our Scots,” the newsletter read.