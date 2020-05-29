A New ‘Front Door’ For University Park?

Editor’s note: Rex’s Seafood & Market is sponsoring this monthly feature.

When Bill Shaddock used to look at a property at 4084 Lovers Lane, he thought it was a bit of an eyesore and that “someone should do something about it.”

“I remembered I was somebody,” said Shaddock, who has a Capital Title office at the corner of Preston Road and Lovers Lane and is building a home on Hunters Glen Road. “I’m frequently in the area.”

As a partner with Shaddock Development, who’d worked with the city of Frisco on Cottonwood Creek Greenbelt, he was perhaps uniquely well suited to be that person.

“Preston Road and Lovers Lane is the front door to University Park, and I thought it should have a nice front door, so I bought the home, went to the city, and made (a) proposal,” he said. “I wanted it to be a visual respite and an amenity.”

The University Park City Council then directed city staff to partner with Shaddock in December 2019 to work to develop the lot into a new city park. Kevin Clark with Naud Burnett since finished the final design for the project.

“Preston Road and Lovers Lane is the front door to University Park, and I thought it should have a nice front door.” -Bill Shaddock

Shaddock said certain design features would help in his goal of turning the park into a respite. Expect benches and a smaller water feature.

“I am overjoyed at the opportunity to make a positive difference in the life of other people and the city,” he said. “It’s so much fun to plan an amenity.”

University Park City Manager Robbie Corder said the planned park would be a welcome addition to the city.

“Anytime you can partner with a resident to bring about additional greenspace, it’s a special opportunity,” Corder said. “Shaddock Park will enhance our community and greatly improve the look and feel of one of our major intersections.”

The council April 7 approved a letter of understanding with Shaddock regarding construction and payment plans for the park.

The letter of understanding outlined a process in which Shaddock would hire a contractor to construct the park and, following completion of the park, the city would buy the property for $500,000. If construction costs for the park exceed $500,000, the city and Shaddock will split the extra cost above $500,000 on a 50/50 basis. Corder said the total construction cost is capped at $775,000, so the maximum lot price for the city is $637,500.

The city council April 21 also approved an architectural construction administration contract with landscape architect Kevin Clark for $47,000 to help manage and oversee construction of the park.

Shaddock has since secured the landscape contractor and demolition to pave the way for the park began May 6.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.