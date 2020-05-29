Dallas Park and Recreation is a Finalist for 2020 National Gold Medal Award

Dallas Park and Recreation Department is one of the four finalists in the Class I category for the 2020 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.

This national honor presented by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration and the National Recreation and Park Association, represents excellence in the park and recreational services.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for the Dallas Park and Recreation Department and the city, but mostly for the citizens of Dallas. This award honors the nation’s best of the best, and Dallas has among the best parks, trails, facilities, and amenities of any city in the country,” said Calvert Collins-Bratton, president of the Dallas Park and Recreation Board.

The Class I category is based on cities whose populations are more than 400,000. The finalist will be competing for the Grand Plaque Award this summer and the recipients will be announced virtually in October during the 2020 NRPA Conference.

“Dallas received the Gold Medal Award in 1985. Since then, the department has achieved many milestones in our community to help residents stay active, healthy and engaged. We are honored our programs and the work of our park and recreation professionals are being recognized nationally,” said John D. Jenkins, director of Dallas Park and Recreation Department.

Finalists will be judged on their ability to meet the needs of those they serve. This includes but is not limited to, the collective energies of community members, resource management, environmental stewardship, professional development and agency recognition.

“Getting to this point took years of visionary leadership by staff and Board members, plus political willpower, and unbelievably dedicated and creative partners. Dallas residents love their parks and trails, and they have given overwhelming support for bond programs that have further enhanced the park system. This is a collective ‘win’, and we will continue to build on this strong foundation,” said Collins-Bratton.

For more information on the Gold Medal Awards, visit www.nrpa.org/goldmedal or www.aapra.org.