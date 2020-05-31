Curfew Issued For the Park Cities

In coordination with the city of Dallas, the mayors of the town of Highland Park and the city of University Park issued a mandatory curfew beginning at 7 p.m. tonight and ending at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.

“Adherence to the curfew order is simple: stay in your homes during curfew hours. As we have previously advised, both the City and Town patrol personnel will remain highly visible in our neighborhoods. We also remain in close communication with our public safety partners across the region,” a post on the city’s website reads.

However, unlike in Dallas, where the curfew includes only certain portions of the city, the curfew for the city of University Park and the town of Highland Park involves all neighborhoods throughout both jurisdictions.

Officials also encourage the following precautions:

Park your vehicles in the garage

If vehicles are curbside or driveway, make sure you lock them

If vehicles are curbside, please remove all valuables from view

Even while home, lock your doors and activate alarm systems

If you see something suspicious, call 911.