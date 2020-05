University Park police say a 16-year-old was robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of Hanover Street and Westchester Drive around 9:50 p.m. Friday.

University Park assistant police chief Jim Savage said a bearded man described as about 6-foot-3, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a beanie took an iPhone, $10, and a gift card.

Savage described the weapon as a handgun.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call 214-987-5354.