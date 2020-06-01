Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports May 26-31

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BUSHES WHACKED? 

An irresponsible motorist drove through two yards in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane around 4:33 p.m. May 31, damaging an irrigation system and bushes.

HIGHLAND PARK

26 Tuesday

Arrested at midnight: a 46-year-old man for a warrant in the 4300 block of Westside Drive.

A crook used the information of a man in the 4500 block of Highland Drive to file an unemployment claim. The incident was reported at 12:14 p.m.

30 Saturday

A crook used the information of a woman in the 3400 block of Cornell Avenue to apply for a loan and unemployment benefits. The incident was reported at 8:32 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

26 Tuesday

How easy was it for a thief to grab a $15,000 Rolex watch from atop the trunk of a car in a garage in the 3800 block of Colgate Avenue? The garage was left with the door up. The incident was reported at 11:13 a.m. 

A scoundrel pointed a handgun at a woman in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

Arrested at 6:30 p.m.: a 32-year-old man in the 6100 block of High School accused of possession of drug paraphernalia. 

27 Wednesday

A burglar got into a home in the 3500 block of Colgate Avenue and took a $10,000 Ralph Lauren piece, $2,000, and a Neiman’s gift card overnight before 8 a.m. 

A burglar got into a Ford F150 in the 3600 block of Haynie Avenue and snagged a $415 Beretta pistol. The incident was reported at 2:55 p.m.

28 Thursday

Arrested at 4:40 p.m.: a 51-year-old man accused of assault causing bodily injury in the 3600 block of Asbury Street.

A burglar snagged a $1,200 Chloe piece, $150, a Wells Fargo card, and an identifying document from a vehicle in the 3800 block of Colgate Avenue overnight before 9:24 p.m.

29 Friday

A crook used the information of a man in the 3300 block of Bryn Mawr Drive to submit unemployment claims and open credit card accounts around 10:50 a.m.

A burglar got into a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 3600 block of Mcfarlin Boulevard and took the third-row seat around 1 p.m.

A robber took $10 and an iPhone from a child in the 4200 block of Hanover Street around 9:51 p.m.

31 Sunday

Arrested at 11:47 p.m.: a 23-year-old man accused of possession of marijuana in the 2800 block of Dyer Street.

 

